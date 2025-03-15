Gaza civil defence says Israeli strikes kill 9 in north

Gaza's civil defence agency reported that nine people, including several journalists, were killed in Israeli strikes in the northern town of Beit Lahia on Saturday.

"Nine martyrs have been transferred (to hospital), including several journalists and a number of workers from the Al-Khair Charitable Organisation, as a result of the occupation targeting a vehicle with a drone in the town of Beit Lahia, coinciding with artillery shelling on the same area," civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal told AFP.









