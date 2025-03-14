South Korea, US conduct air drills with F-35 fighter jets

The US Air Force announced on Friday that South Korea and the US carried out joint air drills with F-35 fighter jets over a US aircraft carrier.

The drills took place Thursday as part of the annual Freedom Shield exercise, involving two South Korean F-35As, two US Air Force F-35As, and one US Navy F-35C, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The advanced fighter jets were deployed from the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier that visited South Korea earlier this month, according to the US Air Force stationed in South Korea.

"Rehearsing combat operations with ROKAF (Republic of Korea Air Force), USAF (US Air Force), and United States Navy fifth generation aircraft demonstrates the unmatched, high level of readiness and capability of our forces," Seventh Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. David Iverson, said in a release.

North Korea had previously responded to the deployment of US fighter jets to South Korea, accusing Washington of escalating tensions.