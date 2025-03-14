Several spy suspects arrested in Türkiye for leaking information to Iranian intelligence

In a joint operation by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), suspects with connections to Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Intelligence Personnel were identified.



It was learned that these suspects, located in our country, were gathering information about military bases, important regions, and critical locations abroad.

An operation was carried out simultaneously in Istanbul, Antalya, and Mersin this morning against the 5 suspects determined to have passed information to Iranian intelligence. All suspects were apprehended and taken into custody during the operation.









