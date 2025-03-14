G7 warn Russia of new sanctions if no ceasefire agreed

G7 nations emphasised on Friday the need for robust "security arrangements" to ensure a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, warning Moscow to follow Kyiv in agreeing a ceasefire or face further sanctions, according to a final draft statement.

"G7 members called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully," the G7 nations, comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, said in a final draft statement seen by Reuters.

The draft, approved by senior diplomats, still needs a green light from ministers, G7 officials said.

"They emphasised that any ceasefire must be respected and underscored the need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression," they said.







