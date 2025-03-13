DUTCH FM: TÜRKIYE MUST BE INCLUDED IN EUROPES SECURITY TALKS

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp emphasized Türkiye's role in European security, saying it is "important to have Türkiye at the table" due to its "capable and experienced military."

His remarks followed a Financial Times report that NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte privately urged EU leaders to strengthen ties with Türkiye as European nations reassess alliances amid US President Donald Trump's reduced support.

Veldkamp visited Türkiye on Tuesday and met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the capital Ankara.

In an interview with Anadolu on Wednesday, Veldkamp stressed Türkiye's significant role in international affairs, particularly regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East, including Syria, and expressed hope that this role would continue.

He said a new security structure for Europe is being developed.

"What will it mean to have not only a ceasefire, but also a peace deal for Ukraine with robust security guarantees, and how can European countries help Ukraine back that up, ensuring their security will be respected in the future?" he said.

He added that last week, the EU announced an additional €3.5 billion in aid for Ukraine, both military and non-military. "We believe that, especially now during negotiations, Ukraine should not be standing with a knife to its throat. They should have full confidence on the battlefield and in their economic security," he noted.

Following talks with the US in Saudi Arabia, Kyiv has accepted a proposal by Washington for a 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.





- 'WE DON'T NEED STATEMENTS FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP ON GAZA'S RECONSTRUCTION'

About Israel's war on Gaza, Veldkamp said: "In the short term, it's very important that a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip can continue."

He added that Türkiye, with its influence over Palestinian groups, should work toward extending the ceasefire. "That, I think, is the best for all in the long term," he said.

Veldkamp also emphasized the importance of a plan for Gaza's future, led by Arab countries, particularly Egypt. "It is crucial that Egypt has now put forward a plan for the redevelopment and reconstruction of Gaza," he said.

"We don't need statements from (US) President (Donald) Trump. We need practical, viable plans that are just and honest, especially for the Palestinian people."

He described Egypt's plan for Gaza as a solid foundation for further discussion and said that EU countries aim to support this process, ultimately working toward a two-state solution.

Trump has repeatedly called to "take over" Gaza and proposed controversial plans for the besieged enclave, including turning it into a tourist destination and displacing Palestinians to neighboring countries.

At an emergency Arab summit on March 4, hosted by Egypt, leaders approved a five-year $53 billion plan to rebuild the enclave without displacing its residents.

The plan includes the formation of a Gaza administration committee composed of nonpartisan "technocrats" to run Gaza for a six-month transitional period under the umbrella of the Palestinian government.





- TRANSITION IN SYRIA

The Dutch foreign minister emphasized the importance of an inclusive transition in Syria, urging the new government to ensure all segments of society are represented.

He expressed concern over the recent clashes in Syria's coastal provinces, and added: "It's very important that this inclusive transition takes place, to bring everyone along, because otherwise you can get back into a cycle of violence in the country."

Veldkamp also noted that EU countries have lifted sectoral sanctions on banking, energy, and transport to aid the country's development.

"We can only continue to lift sanctions if the country moves in the right direction," he said.

Last week, Syria's coastal governorates of Latakia and Tartus witnessed coordinated attacks by the deposed leader Assad's loyalists. These were the most intense assaults since the regime's collapse, targeting security patrols and checkpoints, resulting in casualties.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29.





