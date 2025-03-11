Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Moscow on day of OSCE chief visit

Ukraine has carried out a drone attack on Moscow before a visit of Organization of Security and Co-operation in Europe's (OSCE) Secretary General to the Russian capital on Tuesday, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This is not the first time that a visit to Moscow by a high-ranking foreign delegation has been accompanied by an attack by Ukrainian armed forces drones," Zakharova wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"Overnight, too, the Kyiv regime has sent drones into the capital when the OSCE Secretary General is visiting it."

The OSCE is the world's largest regional security organisation with 57 participating states in North America, Europe and Asia, according to its website.

Russia's defence ministry said its air defence systems had destroyed or intercepted 337 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, including 91 drones over the Moscow region.









