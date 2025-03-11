PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN URGES FULL IMPLEMENTATION OF MONDAYS AGREEMENT AIMED AT ENSURING SYRIAS UNITY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday called for the full implementation of Monday's agreement aimed at ensuring Syria's unity, adding that "the winners" will be Syrians.

Türkiye considers every effort aimed at clearing Syria of terrorism as a step taken in the right direction, Erdoğan said at an Iftar event at the presidential complex in Ankara.

On Gaza, Erdoğan said that Ankara's eternal brotherhood with Palestine cannot be hindered, adding that the country will continue to stand by the Palestinian people.

Stating that Israel's massacres in Gaza over the past 471 days have been etched into human history as "a stain of shame," Erdoğan reiterated that it is "impossible" to talk about a just and lasting solution without establishing free Palestine, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Monday, the Syrian Presidency announced the signing of an agreement between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Ferhad Abdi Sahin, stressing the unity of Syrian territory and rejecting division.

The agreement envisions the integration of Syrian Arab Republic institutions and affirms territorial unity while rejecting any form of division, said the presidency on X.

It highlighted that "the participation and representation of Syrians in political processes and state institutions based on merit, regardless of their religious and ethnic backgrounds, is guaranteed."

It also underlined that "the Kurdish community is an integral component of the Syrian state, and the Syrian state guarantees citizenship rights and all constitutional rights."