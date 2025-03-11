Trump tells CEOs tariffs may go above 25%

 Contact Us
President Donald Trump told major CEOs on Tuesday that tariffs may rise above 25%, claiming they are having a "tremendously positive impact." He argued higher tariffs would push companies to build in the U.S.

Published March 12,2025
President Donald Trump told CEOs of major companies on Tuesday that new tariffs may go higher than 25%.

"The tariffs are having a tremendously positive impact," Trump told the Business Roundtable, brushing off the stock market reaction. He said they may rise above 25%. "The higher it goes the more likely it is they're going to build" in the United States.

He also defended Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is leading a White House effort to shrink the federal government. "We've had some little hiccups, not big hiccups, but we saved a tremendous amount of money," Trump said.