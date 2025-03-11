Hamas says new round of Gaza ceasefire talks has begun

Hamas announced the start of a new round of ceasefire negotiations with Israel on Tuesday evening, expressing optimism that the talks could lead to "tangible progress" toward the second phase of discussions.

Senior Hamas official Abdel Rahman Shadid made these remarks in a statement published on the movement's official digital platforms.

"Hamas began a new round of ceasefire negotiations today," Shadid said, emphasizing the group's commitment to engaging "with full responsibility and positivity," including its dealings with US hostage envoy Adam Boehler.

"We hope this round leads to concrete steps toward starting the second phase of negotiations, setting the stage to stop the aggression, secure the (Israeli) occupation's withdrawal from Gaza, and complete a prisoner exchange deal," he added.

Last week, Boehler met with senior Hamas officials in Doha, Qatar, to discuss the release of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza, including five Americans, without Israel's knowledge.

According to Israeli estimates, 59 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza, with 24 still believed to be alive. Meanwhile, over 9,500 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, where human rights reports indicate instances of torture, deprivation, and medical neglect, leading to multiple deaths.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, are taking place in Doha. This comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed moving to the second phase of the Gaza agreement, which was intended to end hostilities and secure an Israeli withdrawal from the region.

The first phase of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar and Egypt with US support, lasted from January 19 to March 1, 2025.

Netanyahu has yet to implement the second phase, prioritizing the release of more Israeli hostages while delaying commitments to halt military operations and withdraw from Gaza.

On March 8, Netanyahu claimed Hamas had rejected a US proposal for a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Jewish Passover. Meanwhile, humanitarian aid to Gaza was blocked on March 2, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Since October 2023, more than 48,500 people — mostly women and children — have been killed in Gaza during Israeli military operations. The conflict saw a temporary pause during the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that took effect in January.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the enclave.









