Cargo ship in UK collision still alight, says coastguard

The Stena Immaculate tanker that collided with Solong container vessel appear at a distance off the coast of Withernsea, east of England, on March 11, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The cargo ship involved in Monday's collision with a jet fuel tanker off England's northeast coast is still alight, Britain's coastguard said on Tuesday.

"The Solong (cargo ship) is still alight and the fire on board the Stena Immaculate has greatly diminished," the coastguard said in a statement.

"Safety vessels and other vessels with firefighting capabilities are still on scene with more arriving today."