Ukraine says ready to accept 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Ukraine on Tuesday conveyed its readiness to accept a 30-day ceasefire with Russia, as delegations from Kyiv and Washington met in Saudi Arabia.

"Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation," said a joint statement released following the talks held in Jeddah.

According to the statement, the US will immediately lift the pause on its intelligence sharing with Ukraine, as well as resume security assistance to Kyiv.

It further said that the Ukrainian delegation, during the talks, reiterated that Kyiv's partners in Europe shall be involved in the peace process.

"Lastly, both countries' presidents agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine's critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine's economy and guarantee Ukraine's long-term prosperity and security," it added.