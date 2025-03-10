Trump’s hostage envoy defends talks with Hamas, says US 'not an agent of Israel'

US President Donald Trump's hostage envoy Adam Boehler defended his direct negotiations with officials of the Palestinian group Hamas, emphasizing that the Trump administration is acting in America's interests, not as an extension of Israeli policy.

"We're the United States. We're not an agent of Israel," Boehler told Israel's Channel 12 on Sunday, responding to criticism from Israeli officials, who were reportedly caught off guard by the discussions.

Boehler's talks, conducted alongside separate mediation efforts by Qatar and Egypt, primarily focused on securing the release of American hostages held in Gaza.

He expressed optimism about a potential breakthrough, saying: "You've got a real chance for some movement and seeing hostages home in the next few weeks."

In an interview with KAN News, Boehler revealed that Hamas had proposed a five- to 10-year truce, during which it would disarm and withdraw from Gaza's political leadership.

"They suggested exchanging all prisoners…and a five-year to 10-year truce where Hamas would lay down all weapons," he said, calling it "not a bad first offer." However, Hamas has yet to formally commit to such terms.

Addressing concerns that Washington might prioritize US captives over Israeli hostages, Boehler reassured the Israeli public.

"Our commitment is full. We intend to get both Americans and Israelis out."

His comments have stirred tensions with Israeli officials, with The Times of Israel reporting that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer "lashed out" at Boehler upon learning of the talks. Boehler, however, maintained that his efforts were meant to "jumpstart negotiations that were in a very fragile place."

Despite his outreach, Boehler made clear his view of Hamas.

"Hamas is a terrorist organization that has murdered thousands of innocent people. They are BY DEFINITION BAD people," he wrote on X.

The talks mark a rare direct US engagement with Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by Washington since 1997.

Boehler confirmed that while President Trump was briefed on his efforts, they were approved by a team of White House officials led by Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Israel is set to dispatch negotiators to Qatar this week to discuss the future of the Gaza ceasefire and potential hostage deal.





