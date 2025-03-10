Russia expels 2 UK diplomats over alleged spy activities

 Contact Us
Russia revoked the accreditation of two British diplomats, Alkesh Odedra and Michael Skinner, over alleged intelligence activities. The Federal Security Service (FSB) accused them of providing false information and engaging in subversive work that threatened Russia’s security. They have been ordered to leave within two weeks. No comment has been made by British authorities.

Published March 10,2025
Russia said on Monday that it stripped the accreditation of two British diplomats in the country over alleged intelligence activities.

The situation with regard to the two diplomats was uncovered during counterintelligence efforts, according to a statement by the country's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Both persons "intentionally provided false information when receiving permission to enter our country, thereby violating Russian law," the statement said.

It further said the FSB identified signs of intelligence and subversive work by the two individuals, which it said threatened Russia's security.

"On this basis, the Russian Foreign Ministry, in cooperation with interested departments, has decided to revoke Alkesh Odedra and Michael Skinner's accreditation," the statement went on to say.

It added that the two had been ordered to leave the country within two weeks.

Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Telegram that it summoned a representative of the British Embassy in Moscow with regard to the incident.

There has been no initial comment from British authorities on the matter.