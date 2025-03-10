Musk labels Polish foreign minister as 'Soros puppet'

US billionaire Elon Musk on Monday called Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski "a Soros puppet" after continued debate on Starlink internet services.

Responding to a post on X that alleged Sikorski had ties to billionaire businessman George Soros, Musk wrote: "Yup, he is a Soros puppet."

The comment came after Musk, head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency and owner of SpaceX, which provides internet via Starlink satellites, said: "My Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. If I turn it off, the entire front of Ukraine in the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war will collapse."

Sikorski responded, saying: "Starlink for Ukraine is financed by the Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs at a cost of about $50 million per year. Leaving aside the ethics of threatening the victim of aggression, if SpaceX turns out to be an unreliable supplier, we will be forced to look for other suppliers."

Reacting to Sikorski's remarks, Musk told Sikorski on X: "Be quiet, little man. You're paying a tiny fraction of the costs. And there is no replacement for Starlink."