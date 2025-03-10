32 casualties after tanker, cargo ship collide in North Sea: Report

At least 32 casualties have been brought ashore in Grimsby after an oil tanker and a cargo vessel collided off the coast of eastern England, resulting in both vessels catching fire, according to media reports on Monday.

The incident, which took place in the North Sea, was reported by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), who responded with four lifeboat crews to the scene.

Reports suggest that several crew members abandoned the ships after the collision.

According to data from tracking firm, Marine Traffic, the oil tanker, named Stena Immaculate, is sailing under a US flag, while the cargo ship, named Solong, is Portuguese-flagged.

The website said the US-flagged vessel as being an "oil/chemical tanker," while the Solong had been due to travel to Rotterdam in the Netherlands after departing from Grangemouth in Scotland Monday morning.

HM Coastguard has taken the lead in coordinating the rescue operation, which is taking place about 10 miles (16 kilometers) off the coast of East Yorkshire.

The total number of casualties rescued from the incident has risen to 32, after nine more people have been brought ashore to Grimsby, Sky News reported.

Their health condition remains unclear.

A coastguard helicopter was dispatched from Humberside to assist with the rescue efforts.

Lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Mablethorpe, and Cleethorpes have been deployed to the scene, with additional support from an HM Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and nearby vessels equipped for firefighting.

The cause of the collision remains unclear, and emergency services are continuing to work to secure the safety of those involved.