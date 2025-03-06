UK-Ireland Summit to focus on security, economic growth

National security, economic growth and energy security will take center stage at the first annual UK-Ireland Summit on Thursday as Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris meet in London to strengthen ties.

The summit follows a broader European security meeting in London on Sunday, where Starmer reaffirmed the UK's commitment to Ukraine and regional stability.

As part of this agenda, the UK and Ireland will announce closer cooperation on offshore energy development in the Irish and Celtic seas, according to an official statement released Wednesday by the UK government.

A new data-sharing agreement will streamline processes for commercial developers, reducing bureaucratic delays and accelerating investment in renewable energy, the government said.

"Energy security and national security are two sides of the same coin," Starmer said, according to the statement.

"That is why we must work with our allies and partners across the world to protect the hardworking British people from external factors driving up household bills," he added.

The summit will also highlight trade and investment opportunities.

Starmer and Harris will host a business roundtable with industry leaders from sectors including technology, finance, clean energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

The UK government has welcomed £185.5 million ($239 million) in new Irish investments, creating 2,540 jobs across the country from companies such as Version 1, Applegreen, Omniplex and Buymedia. Meanwhile, WH Davis, one of the UK's leading specialists in wagon design and manufacture, has secured a £100 million contract with Irish Rail, further deepening economic ties.

With bilateral trade exceeding £80 billion last year, the UK and Ireland remain vital economic partners.

The summit's agenda will also include discussions on national security, following Starmer's recent announcement to increase UK defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027.

The event follows a cultural reception hosted by the leaders Wednesday evening showcasing talent from both nations. After the summit, Starmer will visit a defense company, meeting employees and apprentices working in the national security sector.



