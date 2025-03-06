Russia says discussion on Ukraine peace agreement 'counterproductive' as negotiations yet to begin

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on Thursday said discussing the details of a potential Russian-Ukrainian peace agreement would be counterproductive, as negotiations in this format have not yet begun.

Responding to a question from Anadolu at a press briefing in Moscow, Maria Zakharova said: "No negotiations in this format have started yet, no documents are on the table. We will not fantasize."

Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to release prisoners, Zakharova remarked: "This is painstaking work that, naturally, will not be conducted in front of microphones. Let's not even attempt to discuss this topic right now. It serves no purpose and, more importantly, would harm the process."

She assured that any shareable information would be provided in due course.

"But theorizing about something that has not yet materialized is simply unethical, inappropriate, and counterproductive," she added.

Zelenskyy on Tuesday suggested that the first steps toward peace could be the release of prisoners and an immediate truce in the air and at sea.