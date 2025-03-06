US MIDDLE EAST ENVOY CALLS ARAB SUMMITS 5-YEAR GAZA RECONSTRUCTION PLAN DELUSION

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday dismissed a five-year, $53 billion plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip as "delusional."

Witkoff emphasized to reporters at the White House the challenges of reconstruction in "a really dangerous environment" for residents.

"The deal presumed it would take five years to reconstruct Gaza," said Witkoff. "The Saudis, when they talked about normalization, were working on a five-year program. Gazans thinking about coming back thought they would return to their homes in five years, and I simply am saying that's a delusion."

The plan was proposed at an Arab summit in Egypt earlier this week and it does not displace the Palestinian residents.

He highlighted the risks posed by unexploded munitions and other hazards, stressing the need for careful planning. "We understand what the conditions are, and we're going to make proper decisions, master planning ... for every stakeholder's benefit," said Witkoff.

While acknowledging the proposal as a "good faith first step," he called for more discussions based on the "realities" on the ground.

The comments come as US President Donald Trump has proposed controversial plans for Gaza, including turning it into a tourist destination and displacing Palestinians to neighboring countries. Critics have labeled the plan as a blueprint for ethnic cleansing.

Israel's war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians and left much of the territory in ruins. A temporary ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal is currently in effect, but long-term reconstruction remains a contentious issue, with conflicting visions for Gaza's future.