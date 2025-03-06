ITS A PAUSE FOR NOW, PENTAGON CHIEF SAYS ON US AID TO UKRAINE

'It's a pause for now,' Pentagon chief says on US aid to Ukraine

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Thursday confirmed that the US paused military aid to Ukraine.

"As the president has pointed out, it is a pause. Exactly what he said from the beginning, pause pending a true commitment to a path to peace," Hegseth told reporters ahead of talks with his British counterpart John Healey at the Pentagon.

Hegseth said President Donald Trump is paying a "very keen eye" to precisely what the Ukrainians are saying and doing about committing to that peace process.

"We're very encouraged by the signs we're seeing. Ultimately, he will make the determination, but it is a pause for now," he added.

Tensions between the US and Ukraine escalated last week following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contentious meeting with Trump during a visit to Washington.



PRO-RUSSIAN STANCE CRITIQUE 'GARBAGE'



Hegseth dismissed claims that the US has taken a pro-Russian stance.

"The press is interested in narratives. Our president is interested in peace. So, we will get characterized one way or another: 'Oh, your stance is pro-Russia or' ... it's all garbage," Hegseth said.

Trump has been criticized for cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin while blaming Zelenskyy for starting the war with Russia and calling him a "Dictator."

Hegseth said Trump is working with both sides to bring peace to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The US wants to work together to achieve peace and security in Europe by working to bring an end to the war, building sustainable deterrence on the continent and increasing NATO allied capabilities and interoperability, he added.

Healey said the UK and the US would work together to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine.

"We last met last month in NATO, and then you challenged Europe to step up. You challenged us to step up on Ukraine, on defense spending, on European security," he said.

Last week, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced the "biggest increase" in defense spending since the end of the Cold War, Healey said, adding "and we will go further."























