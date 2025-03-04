UK, US ‘on the same page’ despite Trump’s halt on Ukraine aid, says Downing Street

A handout photograph released by the UK Parliament shows British Prime Minister Keir Starmer making a statement on Ukraine in the House of Commons in London, Britain, 03 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

Britain on Tuesday sought to play down the significance of the US President Trump's recent decision to halt military aid to Ukraine, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson emphasizing that the two countries are "on the same page" in their commitment to securing a lasting peace for Ukraine.

Starmer reiterated this morning that he would continue to pursue his Ukraine peace strategy, despite the uncertainty surrounding US military support.

Speaking to the Cabinet, Starmer expressed confidence in remaining steadfast in his approach, in line with the government's objective of a secure, stable, and sovereign Ukraine.

In a briefing following a meeting between Starmer and US President Trump, Downing Street stated that the US remains an essential ally for the UK, with both countries deeply connected through security, intelligence, defense, and economic ties.

Starmer has maintained regular communication with Trump, speaking twice over the weekend and again on Monday evening, alongside discussions with Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky and other world leaders.

The spokesperson stressed that the shared goal remains a "secure and durable peace" for Ukraine, with strong security guarantees to ensure that peace is upheld.

This would involve the formation of a "coalition of the willing," a group of nations committed to defending and maintaining peace in Ukraine.

Despite reports of friction following Trump's decision to halt aid, Downing Street downplayed suggestions that they had been caught off guard by the move.

The spokesperson reiterated that discussions are ongoing and that progress is being made every day toward the shared goal of peace.

On the prospect of other countries contributing to a potential Europe-led peacekeeping force in Ukraine, the spokesperson said nations such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Bahrain could be asked to participate.

However, the spokesperson declined to confirm if Middle Eastern countries are being actively encouraged to join the coalition.

Asked whether the UK government was disappointed by Trump's decision to cut off aid, the spokesperson reaffirmed that both the UK and US remain fully aligned in their pursuit of a secure and lasting peace for Ukraine, despite any differences in tactics.