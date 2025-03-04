The Crown actor Khalid Abdalla summoned to police interview over pro-Palestinian protest

Actor Khalid Abdalla, best known for his role as Dodi Fayed in Netflix's The Crown, has been summoned to a police interview in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest that took place in January.

Abdalla, 44, revealed the development in an Instagram post on Thursday, stating that he received a letter from the Metropolitan Police inviting him to attend the interview.

The protest in question, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, occurred on Jan. 18 in Whitehall, London.

Abdalla is not alone in facing police scrutiny—he stated that others, including Stephen Kapos, an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor, have also received similar letters requesting their attendance for interviews.

The actor expressed his concerns over the issue, asserting that the right to protest in the UK is under attack.

He added that defending this right is essential for everyone. Abdalla refrained from providing further comment on the specifics of the January protest due to legal reasons.

"I will not be making further comment on the 18th January protest for legal reasons," he wrote on Instagram.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police confirmed that the investigation pertains to alleged breaches of the Public Order Act that occurred during the protest.

The police have invited an additional eight individuals, including Abdalla, to be interviewed under caution at a police station.

Abdalla, who was born in the UK to Egyptian parents, has been an outspoken advocate for Palestine and has attended several pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

He has used his social media platforms to call on Western nations to stop arming Israel and to raise awareness about the situation in Palestine.