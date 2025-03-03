Ukraine needs leader who can work with Washington: US advisor

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said on Sunday that the United States needs a leader in Ukraine who can effectively work with Washington.

"We need a leader that can deal with us, eventually deal with the Russians, and end this war," Waltz said in an interview with CNN.

He also questioned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's commitment to negotiations aimed at ending the war with Russia, saying US officials are uncertain whether he is ready to make compromises.

"What was so stunning to all of us in the Oval Office was that it was not clear Zelenskyy was going to go to negotiations at all," Waltz said, adding, "He would never be able to negotiate with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, and whether he shared our goal of ending this war."

Waltz also criticized the Ukrainian president's demeanor during his recent visit to Washington, calling his body language "incredibly disrespectful," adding that it was a "huge missed opportunity" for both him and his country.

At a summit on Sunday in London, European leaders reaffirmed their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling for increased defense efforts from European allies.

This show of support came just two days after a tense encounter in the Oval Office, where US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had a confrontation with Zelenskyy, causing him to leave early without signing a planned minerals deal.



