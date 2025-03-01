UN chief urges 'maximum restraint' as 1st phase of Gaza ceasefire expires

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called on Israel and Hamas to exercise "maximum restraint" as the first phase of a ceasefire agreement concludes.

Guterres, in a statement delivered by his spokesman, emphasized the need to prevent a return to hostilities, which would have "catastrophic" consequences.

"The past six weeks have provided a fragile but vital reprieve, offering a measure of relief to both Palestinians and Israelis," he said.

Guterres urged all parties to "find a way forward on the next phase" of the agreement, stressing that a permanent ceasefire and the release of all hostages are essential to preventing further escalation.

"The Secretary-General continues to call for the dignified, immediate, and unconditional release of all hostages," the statement added.

The UN chief also highlighted the need for sustaining humanitarian aid and ensuring the safety of civilians, humanitarian workers, and other protected persons.

Additionally, Guterres called for an urgent de-escalation of tensions in the occupied West Bank.

"The United Nations stands ready to support all such endeavours," the statement concluded.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place since January, pausing Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 48,360 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The Palestinian group Hamas said on Saturday that Israel has not yet initiated negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

In a statement to Anadolu, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem reaffirmed the group's "commitment to implementing all phases of the agreement."

Qassem also emphasized that "Israeli attempts to extract political concessions or introduce modifications to the deal would not succeed."

He stressed that Hamas is "fully prepared to begin talks for the next stage of the agreement."