Misfiring Atalanta held goalless by lowly Venezia

Atalanta were held to a 0-0 draw at home by second-from-bottom Venezia in Serie A on Saturday as Gian Piero Gasperini's side missed a chance to provisionally move level with leaders Inter Milan.

Atalanta's Davide Zappacosta and Juan Cuadrado both hit the woodwork from tight angles before the break.

Their team mate Mateo Retegui, the league's leading scorer, misfired in the second half when he blasted a close chance over in the 50th minute after missing the target with two headers in the first half.

Atalanta remained in third on 55 points, one point behind second-placed Napoli and two off Inter, who meet at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium later on Saturday. Venezia are 19th with 18 points.









