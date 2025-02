U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not sign a minerals deal on Friday, a White House official told Reuters.

Trump has not ruled out an agreement, but not until Ukraine is ready to have a constructive conversation, a senior U.S. official said. It was up to the Ukrainians if the leaders' canceled joint news conference could be rescheduled while Zelensky remained in the U.S., the official said.