President Donald Trump on Friday warned Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine had to make a deal with the United States -- or Washington would end its support since the Russian invasion.

"Your people are very brave, but you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out," Trump said in the White House in a dramatic verbal clash.

"I don't think it's going to be pretty, but you'll fight it out, but you don't have the cards."