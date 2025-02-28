News Diplomacy Erdoğan, UK PM Starmer discuss bilateral relations, regional and global issues over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer exchanged views over the bilateral ties, regional and global issues in a phone call.

February 28,2025

Türkiye has been making efforts to ensure the Russia-Ukraine war ends as soon as possible with fair, lasting peace, Turkish President Erdoğan told UK Premier Starmer over the phone.



"President Erdogan noted that Türkiye is ready to continue doing its part, including hosting negotiations to facilitate peace, as it has done up until now," according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.