Trump: Zelensky not ready for peace, disrespected US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is "not ready for Peace if America is involved," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday, following a contentious meeting between the leaders in the Oval Office.

"I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don't want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Trump said.







