Trump accuses Zelensky of 'gambling with World War Three'

DPA WORLD Published February 28,2025

US President Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of "gambling with World War Three" in a heated face-to-face exchange at the White House on Friday.



Trump said that Ukraine "was not in a very good position" in its defensive fight against Russia, and that Zelensky did not "have the cards" to tell Washington how to deal with Moscow to end the war.



"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War Three," Trump said, pointing his finger at Zelensky as the Ukrainian leader tried to respond.



"What you are doing is very disrespectful the country - this country," Trump said.



Zelensky was at the White House to press for security guarantees from the Trump administration against future Russian aggression.



The Ukrainian president shook his head and crossed his arms as Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, who was also in the Oval Office, accused him of being ungrateful of Washington's help.











