Starmer-Trump trade talks herald 'important first step' for UK businesses

UK businesses are expected to benefit from the latest trade talks between British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.

During discussions on Thursday, Trump hinted that the UK could avoid export tariffs, stating that there is "a very good chance" of a trade deal that would eliminate the need for tariffs between the two nations.

William Bain, head of trade policy at the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), praised the talks as an "important first step" toward strengthening economic ties.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, Bain, emphasized the significance of the relationship-building that occurred during the discussions.

"In trade negotiations, relationships matter," he said, adding that the willingness of Starmer and Trump to find common ground on trade and economic matters was a positive sign for the future.

Bain noted that a deal to keep tariffs low would have a particularly beneficial impact on key UK industries, especially automotive and pharmaceuticals, which are major exporters to the US.

He described the talks as "an excellent start," expressing optimism about the potential for further progress.

Trump has repeatedly warned of imposing tariffs-import taxes-on many allies, including a 25% tariff on EU goods.

When asked if Starmer had attempted to persuade the president not to impose tariffs on the UK, Trump responded: "He tried. He was working hard, I'll tell you that. He earned whatever the hell they pay him over there."

To convince the president against tariffs on the UK, Starmer argued that the US-UK trade relationship is "fair, balanced, and reciprocal."