ZELENSKYS PLANE TAKES OFF FROM POLAND EN ROUTE TO US

Zelensky's plane takes off from Poland en route to US

This combination of pictures created on February 25, 2025 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) on February 12, 2025, and US President Donald Trump (R) on February 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's plane has taken off from Poland and is flying through Europe toward the US, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Thursday.

"An hour ago, the presidential plane departed from Poland and is now en route to the US via Europe," he wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, British media reported that on his way to Washington, Zelensky will stop in Dublin to meet Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump, who wants a swift end to the over three-year-long Ukraine war, announced that Zelensky could visit the US on Friday.

It is being said that the primary purpose of his visit to Washington is to sign an agreement on rare earth metals.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington had not yet finalized a deal with Ukraine and negotiations are still ongoing.