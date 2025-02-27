All Palestinian groups should reconcile without delay: Turkish FM

All Palestinian groups should come together and reconcile without delay, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday during a meeting with Fatah Central Committee Secretary General Jibril al-Rajoub in Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Stressing that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas should lead the process, Fidan highlighted that all Palestinians must act in unity against Israel's expansionist policies, the ministry added.

Gaza's death toll from Israel's destructive war since October 2023 has reached 48,365.

A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Jan. 19, halting the Israeli war that has caused widespread destruction and left the Palestinian enclave in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, the Gaza local authorities reported almost daily ceasefire violations by the Israeli army.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









