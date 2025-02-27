Jailed ringleader Öcalan calls on PKK terrorists to lay down arms

Türkiye would be 'free of shackles' if PKK dissolves

The imprisoned ringleader of the bloody-minded PKK terror group,, has called on themembers to lay down their arms in the armed campaign against Türkiye."All groups should lay down their weapons and the PKK should dissolve," according to a statement from Öcalan read by thein Istanbul on Thursday.A delegation from the party had visited Öcalan in the morning at the prison on the island ofin the Sea of Marmara.

Türkiye will be "free of its shackles" if the PKK lays down arms and dissolves, ruling AK Party Deputy Chairman Efkan Ala said on Thursday after the group's jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan called on it to disband.



In the first response from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's ruling party, Ala said the government expected the PKK to comply with Öcalan's call.



The PKK is listed by Türkiye, the European Union and the United States as a terrorist organization.



Since the 1980s, the bloody-minded PKK terror group has been fighting in the south-east of Türkiye.



Tens of thousands of people have lost their lives so far. Öcalan, aged 75, has been imprisoned on the island prison of Imrali since 1999.



Öcalan's declaration attracted significant public interest. In the Kurdish-dominated south-east, it was broadcast on publicly displayed screens.



Whether the PKK will heed his call remains uncertain. The current PKK leadership includes Murat Karayilan and Cemil Bayik, who are wanted by the Turkish state on terrorism charges.