Italian Jews call for end to 'ethnic cleansing' in Palestinian territories

More than 200 Italian Jews have signed an appeal against "ethnic cleansing" in the Palestinian territories, provoking strong media reaction.

Writers, academics, philosophers and journalists were among the 220 signatories of the text, which was published in daily newspapers La Repubblica and Il Manifesto.

It claimed that US President Donald Trump "wants to expel Palestinians from Gaza. Meanwhile in the West Bank the violence of the Israeli government and settlers continues".

"Italian Jews say no to ethnic cleansing. Italy must not be an accomplice," they added.

The call aims to "bring out a clear and strong Jewish voice of disapproval", said the Jewish Antiracist Laboratory, a group of young Jewish-origin Italians which is behind the petition.

The organisation said it was "opposed to the annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel and all forms of anti-Semitism".

One of the newspaper's journalists, Federico Fubini, signed the appeal and wrote on X that he was "against ethnic cleansing in Gaza and oppression in the West Bank".

Both were "very close to my heart", he added. "But in no way does this endorse Hamas, obviously, nor the many forms of explicit, insidious and hypocritical anti-Semitism that we see everywhere, including in Italy".





