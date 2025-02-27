 Contact Us
Putin meets with senior North Korean official in Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin met with senior North Korean official Lee Hee-yong at the Kremlin. Lee, a member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, was received by Putin in a meeting that was also shown in a Kremlin-released video.

Published February 27,2025
Most North Korean officials prefer to maintain a low profile, and their visits to Russia are rarely accompanied by public appearances or statements.