Hamas hands over bodies of 4 Israeli hostages to Red Cross

The Palestinian group Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported late Wednesday, citing an unnamed Israeli security source.

Israel's Army Radio later confirmed that "the four deceased hostages have been handed over to the Red Cross and are on their way to Israeli military forces in Gaza."

An Israeli security source said earlier that Red Cross vehicles were on their way to the pickup point to receive the bodies of four hostages from the enclave.

Israel's public broadcasting authority KAN quoted the unnamed source as saying that "the Red Cross is now heading to the pickup point for the bodies of the four hostages," without providing further details.

An Israeli forensic team arrived at the Kerem Shalom border crossing with Gaza in preparation for receiving the bodies of four Israeli hostages and conducting a preliminary identification.

Israel's public broadcasting authority reported that Chen Kugel, director of the Israeli Forensic Institute, is present at the Kerem Shalom crossing to receive the bodies.

"Members of the forensic institute and the police forensic evidence team are preparing to assist in the preliminary identification of the bodies as they are transferred to the Kerem Shalom crossing," it added.