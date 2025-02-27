North Korea says it launched strategic cruise missile to test nuclear deterrence

North Korea says it has test-launched a strategic cruise missile to demonstrate the reliability of its nuclear deterrence, Yonhap news reported on Friday.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test-launch of a strategic cruise missile and ordered full readiness to use nuclear attack capability, which would ensure the most effective defence for the country, state media said on Friday.



The test was designed to warn "enemies who are intensifying a confrontational climate and violating the security environment of the country" and to demonstrate the readiness posture of various nuclear capabilities, KCNA news agency said.



"Kim Jong Un stressed the most complete deterrence and defence are guaranteed by powerful attack capability ... and it was the duty and mission of the Republic's nuclear forces to permanently protect the sovereignty and security of the country by being fully ready to use nuclear deterrence," KCNA said.



The missile launch was conducted on Wednesday over the sea off the west coast of the Korean peninsula, it said.