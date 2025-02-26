Trump says EU created to 'screw' US, vows 25% tariffs coming 'very soon'

US President Donald Trump lambasted the EU on Wednesday and vowed to implement 25% tariffs "generally speaking" on the 27-member bloc's exports "very soon."

The EU, Trump said, "was formed in order to screw the United States. That's the purpose of it, and they've done a good job of it. But now I'm president."

"They've really taken advantage of us in a different way," Trump told reporters as he convened his first Cabinet meeting since assuming office in January. "They don't accept our cars. They don't accept, essentially, our farm products. They use all sorts of reasons why not, and we accept everything of them, and we have about a $300 billion deficit with the European Union. Now I love the countries of Europe. I guess I'm from there at some point, long time ago, but indirectly, well, pretty directly too, I guess."

Trump said the new import duties would be imposed on "cars, and other things."