Russia’s upper house speaker to visit Türkiye for talks

The speaker of Russia's upper legislative house, Valentina Matviyenko, will visit Türkiye on Thursday as the official guest of Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş.

After holding a bilateral meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Kurtulmuş and Matviyenko will chair inter-delegation talks and hold a press conference.

During his visit to Russia on Sept. 24, Kurtulmuş addressed the opening session of the Federation Council's new legislative period. He highlighted that Türkiye believes in taking initiatives on every platform for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine war.

He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was working closely with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for peace.