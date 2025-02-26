TURKISH, SPANISH AIR FORCE COMMANDERS FLY TÜRKIYES HOMEGROWN HURJET AIRCRAFT

The commander of the Turkish Air Force, Gen. Ziya Cemal Kadioglu, and his Spanish counterpart, Gen. Francisco Braco Carbo, on Wednesday conducted a formation flight with two light combat aircraft, Hurjet.

"Two Hurjets in the sky at the same time. Our Air Force Commander, General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, along with the Commander of the Spanish Air Force, General Francisco Braco Carbo, conducted a formation flight," the Turkish Aerospace Industry said on X.

"With every new flight, we not only elevate our goals but also write history with our star and crescent wings in the blue skies," it added.

Türkiye's homegrown light attack jet, Hurjet, reached speeds of Mach 0.9 at an altitude of 30,000 feet.

The aircraft seeks to replace aging jet trainers and to be used as advanced jet trainers due to the increasing number of fifth-generation aircraft and their changing configurations.

The 13.6-meter (44.6 feet) Hurjet has a wingspan of 9.5 meters (31 feet).







