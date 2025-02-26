Climate-related extreme weather events surged 400% over last 50 years: WHO

The last half-century has seen a dramatic surge in climate-related extreme weather events, according to the UN's World Health Organization (WHO).

"Over the past 50 years, extreme weather events have increased by 400% due to climate change," the WHO Regional Office for Europe said Wednesday on X.

The UN agency also pointed to the impact of climate change on various health issues, including infectious diseases, respiratory and non-communicable diseases, mental health, and injuries such as drownings.

"Climate change drives disease burdens of all types," it added.

It further called for collective action to tackle the climate crisis and its impact on health