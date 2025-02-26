8,000-kilometer on horseback: Andalusian Muslims' extraordinary pilgrimage from Spain to Mecca

A group of Andalusian Muslims who set out on a pilgrimage journey from Spain on horseback, aiming to reach Mecca by following an 8,000-kilometer route, have arrived in Istanbul.

The Hajj pilgrims—Abdellah Hernandez Mancha, Abdelqader Harkassi Aidi, Bouchaib Jadil, and Tarek Rodriguez Fernandez—shared their journey experiences with students at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, where they were hosted.

Abdellah Hernandez Mancha, a geography professor in Spain, said: "After traveling 4,000 kilometers and passing through several European countries, we have arrived in Istanbul. We embarked on this journey with faith. I made this promise in 1984, and now I am fulfilling it. With God's help, we have made it this far."







