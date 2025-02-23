Trump says US ‘pretty close to a deal’ with Ukraine, wants aid 'money back'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the US is "pretty close to a deal" with Ukraine, saying his intent to recover the aid Washington has provided during its war against Russia.

"Europe has given $100 billion. The United States has given $350 billion because we had a stupid, incompetent president and administration," he told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up," he said. "So, we're asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get."

Trump reiterated that the US will seek compensation for its aid to Ukraine.

"So, we're getting our money back. We're going to get our money back because it's not fair. It's just not fair," he said. "And we will see. But I think we're pretty close to a deal, and we better be close to a deal."

The president argued that Washington should not bear the burden alone, saying: "It affects Europe, it doesn't really affect us. Europe should put up more money than us."

He added that Europe has received its money back "in the form of a loan" while the US has received "nothing."

According to the interagency oversight group, The US Congress appropriated nearly $183 billion to Ukraine since the Russian war started in February 2022.

He also reiterated his goal of ending the war in Ukraine, calling it a "horrible situation."

"I try and get the war settled, and I'm going to try and get all that death ended," Trump said.

"I've spoken to President Putin and I think that thing's got to end, it's got to end," he said. "I'm dealing with President Zelensky. I'm dealing with President Putin."

Trump's remarks come amid reports that Ukraine is considering a revised US proposal for access to its natural resources, though the deal lacks security guarantees.

According to the New York Times, the proposal requires Ukraine to cede half of its revenues from minerals, gas, oil and infrastructure. The offer had previously been rejected by Kyiv for lacking security assurances.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz urged Ukraine to reconsider, calling the offer a "historic opportunity" for co-investment in Ukraine's economy and natural resources.





