Kremlin spokesman calls Trump and Putin ‘unique' presidents

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday described Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as "unique" leaders, although each in their own way.

In an interview in Moscow, Peskov highlighted Trump's "unprecedented" election victory in the November 2024 presidential election, saying: "President Trump won the elections with a result that is unique for America. In terms of the stability of his authority and power, he is an absolutely unique president of the United States."

He emphasized Trump's success in winning over swing states and noted the strong backing he enjoys from both chambers of Congress.

Trump, in an unprecedented comeback from his loss to Joe Biden in 2020, beat Democratic rival Kamala Harris in all seven closely watched swing states. His Republican Party also controls both chambers of Congress - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Speaking about Putin, Peskov underlined the Russian leader's popularity, saying: "Putin is no less unique than Trump. He has been in power for 25 years, remains far from populism, and enjoys an unprecedented level of public support."

Putin succeeded Boris Yelstin in 1999 and is in power since then.

Peskov suggested that dialogue between the two "outstanding" leaders holds great promise and stressed the importance of ensuring that nothing hinders the realization of their political agendas.

The US and Russia have begun talks to resolve the three-year-old Ukraine war, albeit without the presence of Kyiv and other European governments for now. Preparations are also underway for a meeting between Trump and Putin, according to officials.











