GERMANYS AFD AFTER RECORD RESULT: WE ARE READY TO JOIN GOVERNMENT

News World Germany's AfD after record result: We are ready to join government

Germany's AfD after record result: We are ready to join government

"Our hand will always be outstretched to take part in government, in order to enact the will of the people, the will of Germany," Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel told supporters.

DPA WORLD Published February 23,2025 Subscribe

Speaking after her party achieved its best-ever result in a national election, Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel said that her party was ready to help form a government.



"Our hand will always be outstretched to take part in government, in order to enact the will of the people, the will of Germany," she told supporters.



Mainstream parties have always shunned cooperation with the far-right party.



But this stance will significantly complicate coalition building after the AfD was forecast to win about 20% of the vote according to exit polls.











