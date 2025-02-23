CONSERVATIVE LEADER MERZ DECLARES VICTORY IN GERMANYS CRUCIAL ELECTION

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz declared victory after his Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) won nearly 29% of the votes in Sunday's federal election, securing a clear lead over other parties.

"We have won this election," Merz told jubilant party members during a celebratory speech at party headquarters and called on his political rivals to move past the heated election campaign.

"The world is not waiting for us, and it is not waiting for lengthy coalition talks. We must now quickly regain our ability to act," the conservative leader said. Merz emphasized that quickly forming a stable coalition government was crucial for addressing domestic challenges, strengthening Germany's presence in Europe, and rebuilding international trust.

According to the latest projections by public broadcaster ARD, the Christian Democrats were projected to win 28.6% of the votes, up from 24% in the previous federal election in 2021. However, the CDU/CSU alliance of conservatives fell short of the absolute majority required to govern alone.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) faced a historic defeat in the elections, projected to receive 16.3%—the lowest vote share for the center-left party since 1949.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was set to score its best-ever result in a federal election, polling at 20.4%. Having almost doubled its vote share compared to the previous election, it has become the second-most powerful political force in the country.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's Green Party was set to win 12.3% of votes, with a 2.4% drop compared to the previous elections in 2021. The socialist Die Linke party made the biggest surprise of the election night, winning 8.5% of votes. The party's support surged from 3% in polls three months ago, bolstered by its campaign promising tougher opposition to the rise of AfD.

The Christian Democrats' options for forming a government remain unclear, as two smaller parties—the liberal FDP and the left-populist BSW—hover near the 5% threshold required to enter the parliament.

Latest projections from public broadcaster ARD show both parties falling slightly short, with the FDP at 4.7% and BSW at 4.9%. If neither party reaches the threshold, Merz's Christian Democrats could form a coalition with the Social Democrats. However, if either party enters parliament, Merz would need support from multiple parties to secure a governing majority.