Six more Israeli hostages released in Gaza as hundreds of Palestinians to be freed

In a significant development in the ongoing efforts to solidify the Gaza ceasefire, Hamas released six more Israeli hostages on Saturday. The release, facilitated by the Red Cross, saw the hostages handed over in various locations across Gaza. Among those freed were 40-year-old Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu, 39, who had been held captive for an extended period. In exchange for the hostages, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released from Israeli jails as part of the fragile ceasefire deal.

DPA WORLD Published February 22,2025

The six hostages were turned over to the Red Cross in different parts of Gaza, with 40-year-old Tal Shoham and long-term captive Avera Mengistu, 39, released first in the city of Rafah.



Omer Shem-Tov, Eliya Cohen and Omer Wenkert, all in their 20s, were then handed over to Red Cross representatives in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.



Masked and armed Hamas fighters were present at both handover ceremonies, which were broadcast live on television in Israel and the Arab world.



The hostages were apparently told to smile and wave to the crowds that had assembled amid buildings laid to ruins during more than 16 months of war.



A Red Cross representative was forced to sign handover documents on stage in both cases as loud music played.



The final hostage freed on Saturday was Hisham al-Sayed, 36, who was freed released in Gaza City after almost 10 years in captivity.



According to broadcaster Al Jazeera, Hamas decided not to show his handover as he is an Arab Israeli.



In return for the men's release, Israel is set to free 602 Palestinian prisoners, including 50 serving life sentences, according to Palestinian information.



Hamas is set to hand over the bodies of four more Israeli hostages next week, in the final step in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.



The multi-stage ceasefire agreement stipulates that during the first six-week phase, a total of 33 hostages will be gradually released in exchange for 1,904 Palestinian prisoners.



Since the start of the ceasefire in the Gaza war on January 19, Hamas has released 25 hostages in several rounds, as well as four bodies, including Bibas and her two young sons. In addition, five Thai nationals kidnapped from Israel were released independently of the agreement.



Neither side has yet held any serious negotiations on the second phase of the agreement, as originally planned, according to reports.



The second phase of the agreement should lead to a definitive end to the war and to the release of the remaining hostages, but it is unclear whether it can actually be implemented.



Hamas has reiterated its interest in an agreement on the second phase and a comprehensive exchange of the remaining hostages for Palestinian prisoners, on condition of a permanent ceasefire and a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.



More than 60 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip.











