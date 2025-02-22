Israeli army may deploy tanks to northern West Bank for 1st time since 2002: Report

The Israeli army may deploy tanks to the northern occupied West Bank for the first time in 23 years, an Israeli media outlet reported Saturday evening.

The drive comes amid an escalating Israeli offensive across several northern West Bank governorates, particularly targeting Palestinian refugee camps for the 33rd day in a row.

According to Channel 14, citing anonymous sources, the political leadership is "pressuring for the inclusion of tanks in the ongoing military operation in the northern West Bank."

The tanks "could soon participate in the military operation," the sources further indicated.