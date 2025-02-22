Israel blasted for 'baseless lies' over Bibas hostage family killing

Hamas accused Israel on Saturday of disseminating "baseless lies" regarding a mother and her two children who had died in Gaza captivity, after Israel said the Bibas family were killed by militants.

"The false allegations that the criminal (Israeli) occupation is disseminating about the death of the Bibas children at the hands of their captors are merely baseless lies and fabrications," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement.



The Palestinian resistance group has long said an Israeli air strike killed Shiri Bibas and her infant sons, Kfir and Ariel, early in the war.









