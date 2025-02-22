New mass grave discovered in southern Syria

A new mass grave was discovered in Daraa Governorate in southern Syria, from where five bodies have been recovered so far, with estimates suggesting the presence of over 50 more, the Syrian News Agency SANA reported Saturday.

Security forces in Izraa, Daraa Governorate, have discovered a mass grave in Brigade 34 located in Elmismyah, according to the Syrian agency.

"Efforts to access the rest of the grave have been hindered by prevailing adverse weather conditions," SANA reported.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who was appointed the new Syrian president on Jan. 29, tasked Mohammed Al-Bashir with forming a government to oversee Syria's transitional period.